Chris Hemsworth Reveals What He Finds Sexy in This Heart-Melting Video

Prepare to swoon. Chris Hemswroth, People magazine's 2014 Sexiest Man Alive, is just as heart-meltingly charming and funny as he is handsome. The 31-year-old Australian actor jokes about his new title in the above behind-the-scenes video from his People photoshoot, saying that when he heard the news, his first reaction was, "Good. But you're a couple years late, I hit my peek a few years ago." We disagree!

Hemsworth looks very sexy indeed in the video, posing for the cameras in rugged jeans and tees, his signature long blond locks flowing and scruff in place. But perhaps the most swoon-worthy moment of the entire clip is when the actor is asked what he thinks is the sexiest thing in the world, and without hesitation answers, "My wife." Watch the full video above!

