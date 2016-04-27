Chris Hemsworth Does an Impressive Number of Pull-Ups in a Tank Top

If you're reading this, stop—just click the above video and start watching Chris Hemsworth do pull-ups in a tank top while holding his Thor hammer. It is indisputably the sexiest thing we've seen today—nay this week—and it deserves to be watched on repeat. You won't regret it.

But don't forget to turn on the sound. While the best part of this amazing video is Hemsworth impressively hoisting his body weight on rings—seriously, he's so strong—he also speaks! And you'll definitely want to listen because the Aussie actor is cracking some pretty hilarious jokes.

In the video, he addresses what is a true life conundrum: Why was Thor left out of the Captain America: Winter's War? "Everyone keeps asking me: Are you Team Cap? Team Iron Man? Who cares! Where was the invite for me and Hulk? Just leave the two strongest, biggest Avengers out of this one, did ya?" he asks. "Is this one just for the kids? Let us know when you're done messing around and the big boys will step in." How is it possible that he's this good looking and funny? #DreamGuy.

While you won't be seeing him in the new Captain America flick, you can see him in theaters now in The Huntsman: Winter's War.