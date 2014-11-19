Chris Hemsworth Announced As People's Sexiest Man Alive on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Say hello to 2014's Sexiest Man Alive: Chris Hemsworth! After Jimmy Kimmel had his audience members try and guess this year's recipient through a series of questions, the big reveal happened during Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the Thor star Skyped in from Australia. (Fans narrowed it down when they figured out he was not American, he has a famous sibling, and the superhero he plays on screen uses a hammer.)

Hemsworth—who was appropriately awarded a mirror— joked that he was "most excited about the alive portion" of his new title. "The sexy is a bonus, and I'm flattered," he added. The 31-year-old actor also said that he and his brother Liam Hemsworth had been "throwing sexy looks back and forth all week" in preparation for his first-time People honor.

Kimmel couldn't help but ask The Avengers star if he had any words for former Sexiest Man Alive recipient Matt Damon, to which he responded regarding the host's faux nemesis: "I learned everything there is to be about sexy from Matt." But the handsome father gave the most credit for his Sexiest Man Alive status to his own parents for "putting this together." (We're all thankful to them for that!)

Watch the hilarious and, yes, very sexy announcement above!

