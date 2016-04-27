Chris Hemsworth and Ellen Degeneres Surprise a Fan for Administrative Professionals Day

Chris Hemsworth, who plays the “big, dumb puppy dog” of a secretary to the four leading ladies in the upcoming Ghostbusters reboot, teamed up with Ellen DeGeneres to surprise an unsuspecting fan in his character’s field.

On Wednesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hemsworth and DeGeneres surprised a Warner Bros. employee for Administrative Professionals Day. The fan, who has pictures of Hemsworth pinned up in her cubicle, was shocked to see Thor himself in the flesh.

The actor and DeGeneres treated the employee’s entire department to an impromptu party (limbo, cake, and tequila shots included), but the fan got the best gift of all: tickets to the Ghostbusters premiere in New York City.

Watch the surprise above. Ghostbusters hits theaters on July 15.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.