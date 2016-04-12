Chris Evans Knows All the Lyrics to Disney's The Little Mermaid (and More Fun Facts About the Cast of Captain America: Civil War)

How well do four superheroes know each other? Ehh... somewhat. The male castmembers of Captain America: Civil War including Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Antman), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier) proved that they should probably do another movie together so they can bond more, or are at least are able to answer personal trivia about one another. When they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, they only knew some of the answers about each other Kimmel asked, but we learned some pretty fun facts in the meantime.

It turns out Evans is a big Disney fan and has memorized all the lyrics to The Little Mermaid. Mackie assumed it was Frozen and Rudd guessed Aladdin, but Stan nabbed the win with the 1989 classic. But it turns out Evan's love of Disney doesn't stop with that one film. "To be fair, there's like five movies you could have named that would have worked. Aladdin wasn't untrue," said Evans.

But then the questions got a little trickier as they were asked what Rudd's original family name was. "Rudebarb?" said Mackie. "DiCaprio?" Evans joked. Again Stan was on the right track with his guess of Rudminksy. "Great great grandfather shortened it from Rudnitzky," said Rudd. We also learned that Mackie's first feature film role was as Papa Doc in 8 Mile, Stan speaks Romanian and also talks to his therapist on the phone while walking on the streets of New York. "I gotta pace!" he said.

Then Kimmel showed off the stars' action figures for the film including Rudd's very tiny Antman figure. "I'm a choking hazard!" he said.

Watch the cast of Captain America: Civil War talk about each other in the clip above.