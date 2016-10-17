Chloe x Halle Reveal 5 Surprising Facts About Themselves

Chloe and Halle Bailey have quickly become staples in young Hollywood’s cool crowd—and the sisters are showing no signs of slowing down. Ever since they first garnered attention for covering hit songs on their YouTube channel, 18-year-old Chloe and 16-year-old Halle have been moving full speed ahead, and after a rousing rendition of Beyoncé’s song “Pretty Hurts” in 2013, Queen B herself took notice. She signed the pair to her Parkwood Entertainment label shortly thereafter and tapped them to star as members of her squad in the visual album for Lemonade, which premiered within weeks of the release of their debut EP, Sugar Symphony.

And Bey is in good company when it comes to being a fan of the Baileys. First Lady Michelle Obama has personally requested that the pair perform at numerous White House events, and she featured them on the “This Is For My Girls” anthem for her Let Girls Learn initiative last spring.

RELATED: You Need to Watch Beyoncé's Protoges, Chloe x Halle, Perform Their Single, "Drop"

But despite the fact that Chloe and Halle count the First Lady and Beyoncé among their biggest supporters, when it comes down to it, the fashion-forward sisters are really just two normal teens who love reality TV and make music in their living room. They recently stopped by InStyle’s New York City offices and revealed a few surprising facts about themselves—press play on the video above to find out five things you might not know about Chloe x Halle.