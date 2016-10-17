Chloe x Halle Reveal 5 Surprising Facts About Themselves

Samantha Simon
Oct 17, 2016 @ 3:15 pm

Chloe and Halle Bailey have quickly become staples in young Hollywood’s cool crowd—and the sisters are showing no signs of slowing down. Ever since they first garnered attention for covering hit songs on their YouTube channel, 18-year-old Chloe and 16-year-old Halle have been moving full speed ahead, and after a rousing rendition of Beyoncé’s song “Pretty Hurts” in 2013, Queen B herself took notice. She signed the pair to her Parkwood Entertainment label shortly thereafter and tapped them to star as members of her squad in the visual album for Lemonade, which premiered within weeks of the release of their debut EP, Sugar Symphony

And Bey is in good company when it comes to being a fan of the Baileys. First Lady Michelle Obama has personally requested that the pair perform at numerous White House events, and she featured them on the “This Is For My Girls” anthem for her Let Girls Learn initiative last spring. 

But despite the fact that Chloe and Halle count the First Lady and Beyoncé among their biggest supporters, when it comes down to it, the fashion-forward sisters are really just two normal teens who love reality TV and make music in their living room. They recently stopped by InStyle’s New York City offices and revealed a few surprising facts about themselves—press play on the video above to find out five things you might not know about Chloe x Halle.

[MUSIC] Hi. Hey guys. Here are five things you may not know about Chloe. And Halle. Here we go. [MUSIC] One thing you may not know about me and my sister is that we love to watch reality television. Reality television is our, like it's our biggest guilty pleasure [LAUGH]. [MUSIC] Another thing that you might not know is that I love to chew ice For some reason I just really like it. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] One thing you may not know about us is that we make our music in our livingroom. We have our little section cut off and it has our speakers, and my keyboard and our computer monitor. And we just rock out and make music. And we love it there. [MUSIC] If we did not do music, my sister and I would definitely have a babysitting service because parents are always asking us to babysit their children. because we love children and we are good with children. They're just to sweet and cute and cuddley>>and we would call the service two for one. Absolutely>> Last thing that you might not know about us is we like to pin board Yes, it's like an easier version of skateboarding. So we do that on our free days in LA, that's so much fun. And we also really love to bike ride. Yes, that's really fun. So we hope you've enjoyed learning five things about us that you may- You may not know. [LAUGH] Yes, bye. [MUSIC]

