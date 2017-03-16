Chloe x Halle Dish on Starring in the New Ivy Park Campaign

We absolutely cannot pick just one thing we love about Chloe x Halle. From their melodic tunes to their gorgeous strands, these two teens are absolute superstars. And did we mention that they also have an amazing sense of style as well?

Beyoncé signed them to her Parkwood Entertainment label (after their a cappella version of "Pretty Hurts" went viral in 2013) and has been mentoring and working with them since. The trio's latest endeavor together is Chloe x Halle's appearance in Ivy Park's spring 2017 campaign.

"It feels so incredible to be a part of this campaign," the duo tells Essence in an exclusive video. "We love Beyoncé to death and to just know that we are amongst other incredible women as well, you know, promoting self-beauty and self-worth, while also looking cute, you know? Just looking fire." Clearly, these are girls after our own hearts!

The assortment is full of a ton of different athleisure pieces, but Chloe x Halle love the bodysuits, sweats, leggings, and sweatshirts the most. But their favorite outfit of all? Confidence, of course. "You could have on the craziest outfit or the cutest outfit, and it won't look right if you don't carry yourself like the queen you are," they say. We couldn't agree more.

Watch them discuss the new campaign in the video at top.