WATCH: How Well Do Chloe x Halle Really Know Each Other?

When Beyoncé is your mentor and Michelle Obama is one of your biggest fans, you can bet that your rise to Hollywood cool-girl status is going to happen pretty quickly. Just ask musical duo—and sisters—Chloe and Halle Bailey, who have been in the spotlight since their 2013 YouTube cover of Beyoncé's "Pretty Hurts" caught the attention of Bey herself—she proceeded to sign the two to her Parkwood Entertainment label, and later cast them in her Lemonade video. For two siblings who work together, live together, and consider each other their best friends, you would think that there isn't much that Chloe, 18, and Halle, 16, don't know about their other halves. So during a recent visit to InStyle's New York City headquarters, we put the sisters to the test to find out just how close they really are with a game-show style quiz.

RELATED: Chloe x Halle Reveal 5 Surprising Facts About Themselves

Watch the video above to find out who has more shoes, where the two would take their dream getaway, and who—aside from Queen Bey, of course—inspires their vocals.