Go Behind the Scenes at Chloe x Halle's InStyle Photo Shoot

Look-alike sisters Chloe, 18, and Halle Bailey, 17, have come a long way since gaining fame (and a record deal) with their viral cover of Beyoncé’s “Pretty Hurts” in late 2013. They didn’t just impress Queen Bey, they scored an opening spot on the European leg of her Formation World Tour.

Now cropping up in the pages of InStyle, the talented duo is living their most glamorous lives in Los Angeles. Just look at those Gucci-on-Gucci outfits—Bey taught them well.

Watch the video above for a sneak peek from Chloe x Halle’s InStyle photo shoot.