Watch Chelsea Handler and Her Two Dogs Carpool to Work with James Corden

Fans of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segments know that the Late Late Show host loves to sing. And, because Chelsea Handler is the queen of telling it like it is, she has no qualms with calling him out on it. In a promo for her upcoming Netflix talk show, Chelsea (premiering May 11), shot as a Facebook exclusive 360-degree video, the comedian drives to work with her two dogs, Chunk and Tammy, and picks up Corden along the way.

Immediately, Handler and Corden are stopped by a fan in a neighboring car and start discussing the merits of fame and what it's like being recognized. "Mostly what I get is people saying, 'Are you famous?'" Corden says. "To which my answer is, 'Well, obviously not.' Because, if you've gotta ask, you've really answered your own question."

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Heads to Carpool Karaoke! Watch Her Jam Out with James Corden in This Teaser

Then comes Handler's accusation: "I just figured the only thing you really know how to do in a car is sing," to which Corden replies, "I like to put some stank on it."

Click the above video to watch Handler and Corden discuss fame, Carpool Karaoke, and getting in shape.