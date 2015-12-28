Check Out Neil Patrick Harris's Spooky Christmas Present

InStyle Staff
Dec 28, 2015 @ 4:11 am

Neil Patrick Harris is well known for his love of Halloween, so it's no surprise his love of all things spooky made it into his Christmas presents.

Show Transcript

Neil Patrick Harris and his family are well-known for going all out on Halloween every year. Just take a look at this year's Star Wars costumes. So it's not surprising his family would give NPH something a little spooky, even on Christmas. Look at this gift. [MUSIC] [LAUGH] Harris was obviously enchanted with haunted themed mansion portrait of his kids. But everyone else in his household received more seasonally appropriate gifts. Husband David Burka got an ornate kuku clock and son Gideon got what every five year old wanted, a Star Wars toy

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!