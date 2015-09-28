Check Out Kendall Jenner's New Estee Lauder Campaign

If there's one thing that can pull Kendall Jenner away from her iPhone, it's Estee Lauder's new Double Wear Makeup To Go Liquid Compact—and of course, a dead battery. In her latest video ad for the beauty brand, the star invites a few of her closest friends to come over and stare at their phones, but once their battery life starts inching toward the single digits, Kendall decides to test out the long-wearing claims of the Double Wear Compact by kicking the party into high gear. As if the model's flawless complexion wasn't convincing enough in making us want to try it out, we're obsessed with how the product makes liquid foundation completely portable and spill-proof.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner's New Estee Lauder Campaign Proves She Really Is a Modern Muse

A small amount of base is dispensed by simply pressing the center of the compact, which you can the blend using your fingers or the included sponge. To boot, the luminous finish stays put on your skin for up to 8 hours, and depending on which model of the iPhone you have, just might last longer than your battery. Jenner was signed to Estee Lauder a little under a year ago, and certainly wasted no time in working the camera for campaign after campaign, with this video bringing the grand total up to a lucky seven. Click play on the video above to watch the ad in full, and find the Estee Lauder Double Wear Makeup To Go Liquid Compact at esteelauder.com now priced at $45.