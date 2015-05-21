Check Out This Invention From Kellan Lutz!

Turns out that Kellan Lutz is so much more than the host of a new extreme sports show from Fox called Bullseye—he's an accomplished inventor as well, with five registered patents.

The Twilight actor stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to unveil his solution for the common problem of getting busted by the paparazzi while wearing a feminine sleeping mask if you're trying to take a quick nap in public. "So I'm like, why can't I solve that problem and make sunglasses that are blacked out? So I made 'Blackout Bans.'"

He put on a pair as Meyers marveled, "So you can't see anything right now?" while flipping the actor off. (Hey, at least they worked!) Click the video above to hear about another invention that didn't quite pan out, as well as Lutz's adorable kitten imitation.

