What Will Charlotte Rampling Wear to the Oscars? See Our Experts Debate

Charlotte Rampling has done it all. She started her career as a model and later moved into film, appearing in her first role in the 1966 movie Gregory Girl. She continued her illustrious career with movies like Angel and Swimming Pool, and most recently 45 Years for which she’s nominated for an Oscar.
Throughout her many years on the red carpet, Rampling, now 70, often wears crisp suits that perfectly exemplify her sophisticated and elegant style. The key to her classic look? Expert tailoring. Though her looks may be simple, they always fit perfectly.
Watch the video at top to see InStyle's Fashion News Director Eric Wilson, co-founder of 151 Luwolt and Malone Souliers Roy Luwolt, and designer Misha Nonoo discuss what Rampling might wear on the red carpet at the Oscars this Sunday.