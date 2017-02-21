Charlotte Olympia's Autumn 2017 Collection Had Its Own Film Premiere

What do you need to get away with murder? A pair of killer heels, of course.

At London Fashion Week, accessories designer Charlotte Olympia, who’s known for her wonderfully whimsical, kitschy shoes and handbags, took her line’s signature aesthetic even further with her film noir-inspired autumn 2017 collection. The designer gave her collection a starring role alongside Bambi Northwood Blyth in the Sophie Edelstein-directed An Accessory to Murder, which premiered at the collection’s presentation on Sunday.

Staying true to the theme, the collection features a modern twist on 1940s silhouettes like kitten heels, with a bit of Charlotte Olympia Dellal’s sharp wit, as demonstrated by the rain macs that accompany the bags—you know, for when rainy, late-night detective duty calls.

Watch the film’s trailer above to see the collection in action and head to us.charlottleolympia.com to see it in its entirety. While the clip’s classic film noir plot twists and maze of deceit may leave you questioning everything, you'll at least know what shoes and bags you’ll be wearing next season when doing so.