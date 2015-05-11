Charlize Theron and Jimmy Fallon Dress Each Other in Crazy Outfits

Charlize Theron never makes a fashion misstep—unless Jimmy Fallon is calling the shots. The pair selected outfits for each other to wear on The Tonight Show on Monday and the results were, well, less than glamorous.

Fallon wore a flowing pink pantsuit, a fur vest, and leopard platform shoes with dice rolling around in the clear heels. A bowl-cut wig topped his head and he donned round, pink sunglasses that would do Elton John proud.

“I was a little surprised when I found this in my dressing room,” he said. “You thought this would make me feel more comfortable.”

“I thought it would make your shoulders smaller,” the Mad Max: Fury Road actress corrected, before telling him that his name was Rosetta McClintock and that the dice in his shoes represented Rosetta's gambling problem.

As for Theron’s outfit, Fallon selected gold lamé pants, platform sneakers, and a totally '80s blazer worn over a sparkly, rainbow-striped shirt. Her hair was a frizzy blonde perm topped with a jaunty hat that, upon closer inspection, revealed a terrifying clown face peeking out of it.

“She played with Prince for a while, and your character’s name is Bonanza,” Fallon decided, before bringing her over to The Roots so that she could show off her sick bass moves. Click on the video above to enjoy the full effect.

