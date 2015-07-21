Charlize Theron Accidentally Invited President Obama to a Strip Club

You only get one chance to make a first impression, and boy did Charlize Theron make one on our president. When the Mad Max: Fury Road actress attended a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Sean Penn in March, she came face to face with Barack Obama backstage and initially blanked on what to say to him.

“I have this thing that happens...where I get so nervous that I will say something really inappropriate. It’s like Tourette’s in a way,” she told Kimmel Monday. “I was kind of hiding in the back and somebody from his team came to get me and ushered me over to him… it was just a lot of pressure.”

The POTUS spoke to Theron about how much he appreciated being on Kimmel’s show, and said something to the effect of how great it was to have the opportunity to reach out to his demographic. “There was this pause," she explained. "And I didn’t know what to say, and all I could come up with is, “Well if you’re looking for a different demographic I can take you to a strip club.”

Theron literally hid her face in her hands after the admission. “It’s terrible, Michelle Obama is going to kill me,” she joked. “He was nothing but lovely, and then I couldn’t sleep for like four weeks because every time I closed my eyes I’d go, ‘Oh my god, I said that, oh my god, why did I say that?”

We’re sure he’s heard much worse. Click the video above to watch Theron's confession, and hear her talk about the difference between shaving her head for Mad Max and shaving her eyebrows for Monster here:

