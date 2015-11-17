Charlie Sheen On 'Today' Show: 'I Am, In Fact, HIV Positive'

After being diagnosed four years ago, Charlie Sheen revealed he is HIV positive during an exclusive interview on the

Show Transcript

Charlie Sheen sat down with Matt Lauer on the Today show Tuesday to announce that he has HIV. I am here to admit that I am HIV positive. It's a hard three letters to absorb. Rumors began to circulate that Sheen was HIV-Positive after NBC announced that he would be doing an exclusive with Lauer. Sheen was diagnosed four years ago, and said the virus is currently undetectable in his blood. He told Lauer he has spent millions since he was diagnosed to keep people from leaking his condition to the public. Sheen has mostly been out of the spotlight since his show, Anger Management was cancelled by FX last year.

