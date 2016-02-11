How Charlie Puth Is Getting Ready for the Grammys

Charlie Puth is set to attend his first Grammys ever this weekend in Los Angeles. And it’s going to be a big night for the 24-year-old: He’s up for three golden trophies for his hit collab “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and the highly-coveted Song of the Year. So when he stopped by InStyle’s New York HQ recently to talk about his debut album, Nine Track Mind (out now), we asked him all about how he’s prepping for the show. Turns out, he’s got a tux at the ready, a very supportive date, and a mission to find Taylor Swift.

