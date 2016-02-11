How Charlie Puth Is Getting Ready for the Grammys

Charlie Puth is set to attend his first Grammys ever this weekend in Los Angeles. And it’s going to be a big night for the 24-year-old: He’s up for three golden trophies for his hit collab “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and the highly-coveted Song of the Year. So when he stopped by InStyle’s New York HQ recently to talk about his debut album, Nine Track Mind (out now), we asked him all about how he’s prepping for the show. Turns out, he’s got a tux at the ready, a very supportive date, and a mission to find Taylor Swift.
[MUSIC] I am doing a tuxedo for the Grammy's. I love Saint Laurent and I love their new season. I wanna wear something green because I feel like it'll bring out my hazel eyes or something. At least that's what my stylist says. I don't gel my hair because I don't want to look like Ross. From Friends, but any sort of matte wax because my hair is really thick. It's probably the thickest hair ever. If I don't put enough product in it it just goes [SOUND] out. [MUSIC] I'm excited to have another conversation about James Taylor With Taylor Swift. Because if you don't know this, but Taylor was named after James Taylor. And she claims that she knows everything about James Taylor. However, I know everything about James Taylor. [MUSIC] I'm gonna bring my mom, and she was like, Charlie, I'm gonna wear black, because I don't even want to, the last thing I want to do is clash with you. [MUSIC] So, I finally figured out my poses. The first smile is this. That's the, I'm really excited to be here, I dont mind all the flashing lights in my face, smile. I don't mind. The second one is the, what I call the Nick Jonas And the third one is just like the half smiling. [MUSIC]