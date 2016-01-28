Channing Tatum Calls Dancing with Beyoncé “The Most Terrifying Thing I Have Ever Done”

Channing Tatum broke the Internet earlier this month when he brought Beyoncé onstage during his performance of “Run the World (Girls),” making his wife and Lip Sync Battle competitor Jenna Dewan Tatum fall off her chair in disbelief. So how exactly did that epic performance all go down? The Magic Mike XXL star visited The Ellen Show in a episode that will air today and spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about his original intentions for the battle.

“I didn’t even have the intention of her coming. It was a whole ploy to get permission to do something, because I had gotten through the grapevine that Jenna was going to bring out Paula [Abdul],” he said. His original plan was to bring out a cardboard cutout of Queen B “just to be funny.” Instead, Tatum pulled off the impossible and the elusive star made an appearance. “I end up having to meet Beyoncé [while] doing Beyoncé and that was definitely the most terrifying thing I have ever done.”

While Bey had to jet off to another event directly after the show, she did have time to send the actor one jealousy-inducing text. “She was like, ‘Hey, I would love to meet you guys and hang out when you’re not looking like me and so terrifying,’” Tatum shared. Channing, we would hang out with you anytime.