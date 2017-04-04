Kristen Stewart Frees Her Inner Dancer in This Film for Chanel's Gabrielle Bag

Kristen Stewart is a Chanel girl through and through—few brand ambassadors have been as perfectly picked as she has been by the iconic French fashion house. In mid-March, the brand teased a short film with the star, in which she would be showcasing its new Gabrielle bag: named after the legendary Coco Chanel of course. We're happy to report that the video is finally here and it's oh so chic.

The Daniel Askill-directed film starts off with a bang, featuring a crashing chandelier and a breathless and rattled Stewart who is clad in the house's timeless tweed jacket. The Personal Shopper actress then begins to run around the warehouse space where the film is set and dance, as if possessed by Chanel's ghost.

She frantically turns off all the lights in the space, picks up her Gabrielle hobo bag, and then runs to the exit—only to see the name "Gabrielle" written in script on the dusty doorway. This is clearly the most fashionable haunting we've ever witnessed.

RELATED: See Kristen Stewart Meet the Ghost of Coco Chanel in This New Campaign

Films featuring the bag's other iterations including backpack and drawstring silhouettes starring Cara Delevingne, Caroline de Maigret, and Pharrell Williams are to arrive in the coming weeks. Watch the director's cut of Stewart's film above.