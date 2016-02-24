Celine Dion Performs for the First Time Since Husband René Angélil's Death

One month after losing her husband of 21 years to cancer, Celine Dion returned to the stage on Tuesday night. After her absence to mourn the death of her manager-husband René Angélil, fans welcomed the grieving diva back to The Colosseum in Las Vegas with open arms. In turn, they were treated to an unforgettable performance from the music icon.

The show, which was dedicated to her late husband, began with a quote from the singer herself.

"I understood that my career was in a way his masterpiece, his song, his symphony," the audience read from a black-and-white screen. "The idea of leaving it unfinished would have hurt him terribly. I realized that if he ever left us, I would have to continue without him, for him." —Celine Dion

"Through my life, I only had highs from my husband who sat out here night after night," Dion said in an emotional message to the crowd before she began to sing. "People thought that I was looking at him actually, but I didn't need to because every time I close my eyes I felt René on stage with me whether he was seated in his seat right there, in the balcony, backstage, or at home with the kids. He's always been on stage with me. And nothing will ever change that."

Getting ready for tonight🎈Préparation avant le spectacle A photo posted by Celine Dion (@celinedion) on Feb 23, 2016 at 6:59pm PST

In what Dion would later call "the most difficult show that I have done in my whole life," the singer only broke down one once, according to People, and shook visibly while singing "All by Myself."

