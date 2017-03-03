Why Celine Dion Got Choked Up at the Beauty and the Beast L.A. Premiere

It's been more than two decades since Celine Dion sang the title track for Disney's animated Beauty and the Beast and returning for the live-action remake has brought a fair share of emotional moments for the singer.

At the upcoming movie's Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, Dion—who stunned in a pale blue gown by Christian Siriano—shared her inspiration for the evening's look. "I think the movie makes you want to be romantic, and subtle, and dreamy, and princess-like,” she told InStyle of why she chose her gown for the red carpet.

The singing legend also opened up about her journey since the animated version premiered in theaters back in 1991. "Beauty and the Beast put me on the map," she told reporters of the Disney classic. "Where I wanted to be in the business, but it gave me a career. It’s a song that I will sing for the rest of my life."

"I still remember 26 years ago, I was so young," she told InStyle. "I was so intimidated and impressed. It was the beginning of my career. I had everything to learn. They taught me so much. I never thought that 26 years later, from animated movie to real acting, that they were going to consider me singing again."

The title track for which the singer lent her voice in the original was covered by Ariana Grande and John Legend for the new film and Dion provided her spectacular vocals for a new original song for the remake.

"To consider me again to sing again, I was like, wow," she told InStyle. "I had the privilege of singing the first 'Beauty and the Beast' with Peabo Bryson, and this time, 'How Does a Moment Last Forever' by myself."

But she admitted that when she was first approached, she wasn't sure if she wanted to do it. "I’m still in love with the first Beast, and the first rose, and Angela Lansbury, and the first Belle," she told reporters and took a moment while visibly emotional. "It meant so much to me ... I asked my husband [what he thought of the new song] and he said, you have to do it. It’s a little bit your movie in a way, so you have to do it, so I did." And we are so glad she returned.

"The message in this movie is that, how does a moment last forever? Love lasts forever," she told InStyle. "I’ve lost my husband a year and a couple of months ago, and he’s still with me. It does stay forever. Never judge a book by its cover. The Beast is not necessarily somebody that we’d be attracted to, but he's wonderful."

