Celebrity Rings

See the rings stars like Rebecca Romijn and Heidi Klum simply couldn't say no to.

[MUSIC] When Hollywood wants to make the statement of love, these stars quite literally rock. Oscar winner, Matt Damon, chose a platinum ring with a trio of round cut diamonds for his long time love, Luciana Barroso. And, Grammy winner Seal chose this 10 carrot canary yellow diamond for his sweetheart Heidi Klum. [MUSIC] Kevin Costner made a five karat statement of love to Christine Baumgartner. I started showing them different styles, different designs, but they both like, "whoa" when I took out the leaf design. When Jessie James proposed to Sandra Bullock, jeweler Neil Lane opened his private collection to find an exquisite Edwardian platinum ring and matching wedding bands. It was like kismet. It was like, kiss me, it was like, that was it. Before proposing to Rebecca Romaine, Jerry O'Connell searched the country to find this five carat diamond, set in gold from the Simon G collection in Los Angeles. [INAUDIBLE]. The Donald always thinks big. And when he asked Melania Knauss to be his bride nothing less than 15 carats would do. Finding a 15 carat diamond is very difficult. You've got to move one ton of dirt if you will, to find a one carat rough diamond. The flawless stone, valued at over $1 million, was set in platinum and flanked by tapered baguettes. I saw Melania the day after he presented her the ring, and I can tell you she was extremely happy. And the award for the biggest bling goes to the tallest celebrity around, Shaquille O'Neil. I wanted her ring to be so big that when she's in a mall by herself and a guy walks up to her and sees the ring I want the question to be who's your husband, Shaq? From gigantic diamonds to unique vintage rocks, the stars show their commitment with style.

