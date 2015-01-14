Celebrity Pets: Isaac Mizrahi Only Loves Handsome Dogs and How Julia Louis-Dreyfus Names Her Pooches

Here's your dose of adorable for the day: Isaac Mizrahi invites you into his apartment for a play date with his two charming rescue dogs, Harry and Dean. In the video, the designer talks about his handsome best friends while we get a dogs'-eye-view of his fabulous New York City apartment.

Notable Quote

"I have trained myself to care less about dog hair." —@IsaacMizrahi

"It's been a great labor of love," says Donaldson, of the site that has already amassed more than 16,000 followers since its launch last summer. "It's super fun and I feel like everybody loves being able to contribute something. Even if it's not necessarily rescuing, it's putting a stand on something that could be easily aware."

Follow MrsSizzle on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and Tumblr.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Pets and Their Famous Parents

—With reporting from Wendy Sy