Celebrity Luncheon and Diamond Fashion Show

Kristen Bell, Debra Messing and Sharon Stone were among the stars who shared their love of diamonds over lunch.

[MUSIC] It is one of my favorite events of the year because I'm not ashamed to say that I am a rabid fan of diamonds. You know that when you come here you are going to see some of the most spectacular pieces of jewelry from every jewelry house in one place. Its a huge celebration of diamonds, that's for sure. [LAUGH] And [LAUGH] clearly with an event like this there's you know, mixing and matching and pairing up. Diamonds and ballgowns it's like playing Barbies for adults so it's always fun. It's a little indulgence. It's always a really fun event. It's always very girly and fun and I got to bring my mom. We were excited to get dressed up and come look at all the jewelry and dresses and everything. So many girls that I've known from the last 10 years and getting together and talking about kids and politics and clothes. [CROSSTALK] It's just such fun to sit and watch all of this and get a wonderful lunch and drink champagne and look at the diamonds. It's, it's a real treat. Coming to something like this is great cuz I can write down and get ideas for what designers I think would look good on me. And I, I, I know I'm gonna find something in here. You know everybody looks, so far looks great. You know Debra Messing's always looking good. And Maria Bellos hot, hot as can be. I did see Angie Harmon shoot by and she looked magnificent, which is, you know, no surprise cuz she always does. I would say, very, very chic very stylish. You know, it's just a really fun event to get a bunch of girls together and play dress up. I love fashion and I love to see all the beautiful sparkling gowns. You know what really means a lot to me jewellery that people I love people give me. I have a pair of diamond studs that I love and you just feel classy. I just think diamonds are so beautiful Girls love a bauble. And every girl should have lots and lots and lots of them. [LAUGH] [MUSIC]

