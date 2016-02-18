Brandy’s Advice: “You Can’t Worry About What Other People Are Thinking” 

Sharon Clott Kanter
Feb 18, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

Brandy is back—the singer and actress is having one epic start to 2016, having released a new single, “Beggin & Pleadin,” and premiered her new BET show, Zoe Ever After. So, when she stopped by the InStyle New York headquarters recently to discuss all things entertainment, we had to take a moment to pause and ask what motivated her for this new chapter of her life?

“My purpose is for service, it’s not so much for fame or popularity,” she said. “It’s for a connection with the people that actually love me and need my music or need whatever I have to give to relate and feel like they’re not alone.”

She then continued to unload a series of lessons straight from the heart—especially how to deal with change, talk with yourself, and follow your true desires. “You have to go with where your spirit is leading you,” she said. “You can’t worry about what other people are thinking or what other people are going to say. You have to do you and be comfortable within yourself.”

[MUSIC] I would give advice to young girls all around the world to be careful what you think, believe in yourself, and have a beautiful Positive in our dialog when you talk to yourself. Because sometimes we can talk down to ourselves and that creates just a bunch of craziness in our lives. Your dreams are already true, all you have to do is continue to believe and have Facing your dreams and just know that whatever your desire is, that's the proof that it's already on your timeline. [SOUND] I love to act. I love to sing. But now I feel like my purpose is different. It's for service. It's not so much for Fame or popularity. It's for a connection with the people that actually love me and need my music, or need whatever I have to give. To relate and to feel like they're not alone. Well, I think the most consistent thing about life is change, so [MUSIC] It's all about reinventing. It's all about changing and doing something new. I think the key to it is trusting it. And trusting that you have to go with where your spirit is leading you. You can't worry about what other people are thinking, or what are other people doing to say? You have to do you and be comfortable within yourself. When I first started I gotta lotta noes. You know, a lot of people didn't think I had what it took to do anything big or make it in my field, but I don't know as a child you're just fearless and you believe in yourself. I really believed in myself. I just Realized that what I thought was the most important thing. As long as I thought that I was good. And my parents thought that I was good and like my family and the people that supported me that's all that mattered. And I turned out to be okay.

