Please Enjoy These Photos of Celebrities Eating Pizza in Couture

The hottest red carpet accessory of late? A good slice of thin crust. Just remember to let it cool down first.

From Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s chic Golden Globes snack sesh to Selena Gomez’s #pizzagram, stars are proving that they’re down for much more than a green juice, even during awards season.

We’re looking back at the celebs who mix carbs with their couture and give a whole new meaning to the word fancy feast.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

pizza party A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 25, 2018 at 11:13am PDT

The reality star had a pizza party wearing a totally sheer outfit, from her long-sleeve shirt down to her bra and (ripped) tights. Looks like one successful night out.

KYLIE & KENDALL JENNER

Christopher Polk/NBC

In what might be the most glamorous pizza party of all-time, the Jenner sisters reportedly beelined for the good stuff as soon as they arrived at NBC’s Golden Globes fete. And if their dresses (by Labourjoisie and Paule Ka) didn’t catch your attention, their snack certainly will.

SARAH HYLAND

Sarah_Hyland/Twitter

Walking the Emmys red carpet can get exhausting. So when the Modern Family star paused from posing for sustenance, we applauded her. Bonus points for going for it in a crop top by Christian Siriano.

JENNIFER GARNER

Jeff Vespa/Getty

At Elle’s Women in Hollywood event, Garner’s Alexander co-star Steve Carell surprised her and the rest of the guests with pies from Barone’s, her favorite spot in L.A. When Garner got up to speak, in a chic plum number no less, she couldn’t help but bring along her slice.

RELATED: Pizza ATMs Are Coming & No One is More Excited Than Chrissy Teigen

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Al Seib/Los Angeles Times

Our favorite part of the 2014 Oscars? When Ellen handed out pizza to the crowd of not-so-starving artists. Mostly because it was entertaining to see who jumped at the chance for some cheese. J.Law has never looked happier and this time it had nothing to do with her Dior Haute Couture.

SELENA GOMEZ

selenagomez/Instagram

She may have 109 million followers on Instagram, but Selena Gomez is really just like you, me, and every other pizza lover. Even when she was all dressed up for a BBC event, she found a way to satisfy her craving.

MERYL STREEP

Al Seib/Los Angeles Times

Even more impressive than Streep’s 20 Oscar nominations? Her ability to keep the white bodice of her draped Lanvin gown completely sauce-free during the show.

KERRY WASHINGTON

kerrywashington/Instagram

“Yes! There is gluten free pizza!” grammed the Jason Wu-clad Scandal star from the green room at the Academy Awards.

DREW BARRYMORE

drewbarrymore/Instagram

Right after the Golden Globes, Barrymore stopped by L.A.’s Mulberry Pizzeria for a snack, still wearing her whimsical Monique Lhuillier gown. “#waitedallnight #canteatfastenough,” she wrote on Instagram.

CORRINE FOXX

corinnefoxx/Instagram

Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corrine shared her pizza love with her dad and their Oscars seatmates, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum.