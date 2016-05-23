CeeLo Green Channels His Inner Rockstar on This Week's Lip Sync Battle

CeeLo Green, is that you? The R&B crooner channeled his inner rocker for this week's Lip Sync Battle, and you may not even recognize the former The Voice coach.

Clearly determined to leave everything on the stage, Green went all out for his performance of KISS's "Rock and Roll All Nite." The "Forget You" singer channeled the band's lead singer Gene Simmons, obscuring his face with the group's signature white-and-black paint. Green also donned a black, curly wig to complete the transformation. For his ensemble, he stayed with the rocker theme, wearing a leather getup that featured silver studs.

Green is competing against comedian Russell Peters, and from the look at the preview he is definitely going to have to bring it.

Watch the clip of green for yourself above, and be sure to tune into this week's Lip Sync Battle on Spike at 10 p.m. ET. Good luck, CeeLo!