Cate Blanchett's Top 5 Red Carpet Moments of 2016

InStyle Staff
Oct 11, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Cate Blanchett: actress by day, style sorceress by night—or, at least, any night that involves an award show, a movie premiere, or an A-list party. Armed with razor-sharp fashion instincts and access to the world’s top ateliers (both Versace and Givenchy have made her custom gowns), she works her sartorial magic on every red carpet she touches. A sparkly gunmetal sheath. A feathered bodice. Head-to-toe fringe. If it sounds intimidating to say out loud, she’s probably pulled it off.

Naturally, this was more than enough to earn the star a prime spot on our annual 50 Best Dressed list. Check out her biggest wardrobe wins of the year (yes, it took forever to narrow the options down) in the video above. Click here to see the rest of InStyle's 2016 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Cate Blanchett is a fashion risk-taker through and through, daring to wear dresses on the red carpet that would intimidate a less confident actress. The best part, she always pulls them off. Let's take a peek at five of her top looks. First place goes to the skin-tight custom black Atelier Versace gown that she wore to the Costume Designers Guild Awards. Constructed from chain mail with high side slits and a back cutout, this is Is definitely slinkier than her usual fare, but it looks fabulous, especially with that diamond big necklace from Tiffany and Co. Blanchette made made pink look unfathomably cool in Givenchy haute couture at the Golden Globes. She opted for simple accessories, letting the icy color and fun fringe steal the show. Next up, the aqua Giorgio Armani prive gown, embellished with flowers made from feathers and beads at the Academy Awards. Blanchett look like an absolute winner. Blanchett was a picture of old hollywood glamour mixed with modern sensuality in this powder blue floor length gown from Marc Jacobs at the palm springs international film festival awards gala. Leave it to Blanchett to bring an unexpected edginess to the Tony's red Red carpet in a deconstructed Vuitton number. A princess dress this was not, but it left us breathless at the same time. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

