Cate Blanchett's Top 5 Red Carpet Moments of 2016

Cate Blanchett: actress by day, style sorceress by night—or, at least, any night that involves an award show, a movie premiere, or an A-list party. Armed with razor-sharp fashion instincts and access to the world’s top ateliers (both Versace and Givenchy have made her custom gowns), she works her sartorial magic on every red carpet she touches. A sparkly gunmetal sheath. A feathered bodice. Head-to-toe fringe. If it sounds intimidating to say out loud, she’s probably pulled it off.

