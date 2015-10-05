Cate Blanchett Wants You to Change Your Destiny in SK-II's Latest Campaign

For Cate Blanchett, change is a beautiful thing. In conjunction with the launch of their new Mid-Day Essence ($80; sk-ii.com) and New York City pop-up shop, SK-II has just released the empowering #ChangeDestiny campaign, with the message that it's never too late to take control of your destiny, whether it applies to your skin regimen, or life in general. The first in the series features the always-radiant actress, who speaks candidly about the fears she faced when she took on the role of running the Sydney Theatre Company with her husband, and how the new venture ended up a positive one. "There is a lot of fear and anxiety in relation to change and turning points in our lives, and the campaign is bringing back the idea of change as an opportunity to evolve and grow, which opens up some interesting dialogue," Blanchett told reporters at the video reveal in N.Y.C. on Friday. "It's designed to be an authentic and diverse conversation, and opens up the notion of positive change, and change in relation to getting older and maturing."

RELATED: Ever Wonder How Cate Blanchett Is So Incredibly Chic? She Tells All

More of SK-II's regional ambassadors also got in on the fun by sharing their personal stories, and filming the spot allowed Blanchett in particular to reflect on how making those pivotal changes impacted her life in a positive way. "The beginning of the campaign really made me think about what's the next adventure. I think the more changes you make, the more opportunities you have to look for the next challenge," she adds. "I think we're really embracing the fact that we're great conversationalists, and often the ideas we form are breathed into life and have more power through conversation, so I think it just felt like the right forum to have this discussion."

Get inspired by clicking play on the video above.