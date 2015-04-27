Watch as Cate Blanchett Shares One of Her Proudest Mother Moments

Cate Blanchett doesn't have to wait until Mother’s Day to celebrate her proudest role of all: motherhood. In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video for Sí by Giorgio Armani, the sophisticated fragrance for which Blanchett is the face of, the stunning mother of four gushes on her brood, which includes sons Dashiell, 13, Roman, 10, Ignatius, 6, and her newborn daughter, Edith.

When asked if she’s ever seen something extraordinary done out of love, the age-defying beauty, who sits in front of the camera with voluminous waves, glowing skin, and fresh makeup, talks the powerful bond between a lioness and her cubs before jumping into a personal account involving her two eldest children.

“When my second son was born, my first son was still quite little and he had this blanket that was his pride and joy,” she says in the video. “He didn’t give it up for anyone and the minute Roman, our second son, was born, he just handed it over to him, and I’ll never forget that," she shares. “In that moment he was that supreme act of generosity.” It doesn't get much sweeter than this. Hit the play button above to watch the full clip!

