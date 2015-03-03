Cate Blanchett Finally Explains Why She Told Julia Roberts to "#SuckIt" During Her Oscars Speech

When Cate Blanchett won the Best Actress Oscar at last year's Academy Awards for her performance in Blue Jasmine, she told fellow superstar Julia Roberts, "#SuckIt, you know what I mean?" But, for many viewers, they had no idea what Blanchett meant when she said that to Roberts. Luckily, the Cinderella star finally cleared up the confusion during her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night.

Blanchett—who admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel that she didn't even know what a hashtag was until Roberts (a nominee that year, as well) explained it to her—said that the actresses agreed 2013 had been a particularly terrible year and that "If either of us had the good fortune to be up there, we had to kiss it on the ass ... goodbye." So there you have it, "#SuckIt" wasn't directed at Roberts, rather the year 2013. (You'd better be on your best behavior, 2015. You've been warned.)

Click on the video above to hear Cate Blanchett tell her Julia Roberts Oscar speech story to Jimmy Kimmel.

