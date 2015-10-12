Carson Kressley Reveals the Most Important Piece of Clothing Every Woman Should Own

Alexis Bennett
Oct 12, 2015 @ 7:30 pm

Carson Kressley is known for his discerning eye for style and keen knowledge of fashion. So, naturally, he's the perfect expert to turn to when it comes to building a solid wardrobe. The host of Treadmill Talk, Jenny Hut, turned to the professional to find out what's the most important item every woman should own, and the answer just might surprise you.

Kressley explained that there's nothing more flattering than a great pair of jeans, but it all starts with what's underneath the clothes: undergarments. "That really lays the foundation for everything else," he says before going on to say that great underwear isn't only about how your clothes look physically, but it also shapes your attitude. Kressley added, "If you're wearing something beautiful and sexy, and you feel that way, it's going translate throughout the day."

Watch the full video above to learn more about the basics of style.

[MUSIC] What's the most important piece of clothing that every woman should own? Great jeans are amazing. Yes. We live in denim, so I think that's a great one, but I think it even starts before that. It's like what you put on first I think is so important. A great [UNKNOWN]. And it sets the tone for the entire day. Definitely. Definitely. So it could be a great bra, it could be great underwear, it could be shapewear. Because that really lays the foundation literally for everything else, and also mentally. Like if you're wearing something beautiful and sexy and you feel that way, it's kinda gonna translate throughout the day. Like, I'm wearing an amazing bra and panty set right now. I can tell. And that's why I feel so sexy. You look terrific. [SOUND]

