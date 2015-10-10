Queer Eye Star Carson Kressley Reveals the Secret to the Show’s Success

Ready for a fashion flashback? We're talking about the early 2000s, when Bravo’s hit TV show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, was taking guys in desperate need of a makeover, and introducing them to a dramatic, in-your-face crew of gay men with innate good tastes and a knack for transforming someone’s style. And as the show’s ringleader, Carson Kressley, explains in the video above, the key to nailing the perfect Queer Eye episode was finding the right guy: sometimes the more clueless the better!

RELATED: Carson Kressley Takes to the Treadmill to Discuss His Multifaceted Projects

See what else Kressly reveals about the series in the video, above!