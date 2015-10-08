Carson Kressley Hilariously Reminisces on His Dancing with the Stars Experience  

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars successfully thrills audiences at home with drama-filled performances and a lineup of beloved celebrities. And thanks in part to fashion and TV personality Carson Kressley, Season 13 was no exception. With his on-stage partner Anna Trebunskaya, Kressley not only busted memorable cha-cha moves, but also always did so with unmatched over-the-top flair. In the video above, the quick-witted blonde meets with PowerwomenTV to discuss his unforgettable on-camera gyrations. As he explains, the show’s A+ crew and the support of his team easily masked the pressure of performing in front of millions of people live each night. So will he consider returning for another DWTS season? Our fingers are crossed.

Watch the full, can’t-miss video above.