Carson Kressley Hilariously Reminisces on His Dancing with the Stars Experience  

Jonathan Borge
Oct 08, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars successfully thrills audiences at home with drama-filled performances and a lineup of beloved celebrities. And thanks in part to fashion and TV personality Carson Kressley, Season 13 was no exception. With his on-stage partner Anna Trebunskaya, Kressley not only busted memorable cha-cha moves, but also always did so with unmatched over-the-top flair. In the video above, the quick-witted blonde meets with PowerwomenTV to discuss his unforgettable on-camera gyrations. As he explains, the show’s A+ crew and the support of his team easily masked the pressure of performing in front of millions of people live each night. So will he consider returning for another DWTS season? Our fingers are crossed.

RELATED: Carson Kressley Opens Up About His Move to Broadway

Watch the full, can’t-miss video above.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So, you did Dancing with the Stars. I did with Anna Trebunskaya. She's lovely. And doing that show, where you're cha-cha'ing in front of 19 million people live across the world. Yeah, that's scary. I'm like But you're not alone. Right. The band's there. You've got your partner. She's dancing with you and saying that you're doing great. I have a treadmill foul hold on. Major foul. Great way to show off my legs and flexibility. Guy's got gams. There we go. I'm so breathy during this interview on the treadmill I feel like Anne Hathaway giving an acceptance speech. Poor Annie Hathaway. Thank you for interviewing me. Carson. This is so beautiful. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!