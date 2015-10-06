TV Personality Carson Kressley Opens Up About His Move to Broadway

It takes an abundant level of talent to star in a Broadway show, but for Carson Kressley, doing so just seemed like a logical next career step. The former Bravo reality TV star grew to fame thanks to hit quick-witted, fashion-related one liners, and the multi-hyphenate talent can now also add singer to his resume. As he tells PowerwomenTV in the video above, Newsical the Musical is a show entirely devoted to singing and jokingly portraying the news of the moment. And while current events may not always revolve around style, we're sure this show has plenty of memorable on-stage ensembles.

Watch the full video above to get a sneak peek of Kressley’s role.