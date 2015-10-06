TV Personality Carson Kressley Opens Up About His Move to Broadway

It takes an abundant level of talent to star in a Broadway show, but for Carson Kressley, doing so just seemed like a logical next career step. The former Bravo reality TV star grew to fame thanks to hit quick-witted, fashion-related one liners, and the multi-hyphenate talent can now also add singer to his resume. As he tells PowerwomenTV in the video above, Newsical the Musical is a show entirely devoted to singing and jokingly portraying the news of the moment. And while current events may not always revolve around style, we're sure this show has plenty of memorable on-stage ensembles.
Show Transcript
[MUSIC] You're a Broadway superstar. Yeah, I'm doing this show called NEWSical The Musical, and it's at the Kirk Theater on Theater Road and 42nd St. It's obviously newsy because of the name, and we do sketch comedy, and songs and dance numbers. What so how do you- About the news. So the melodies stay the same and then they change the lyrics for a new story? No they actually write Entirely new songs. Wow. Anytime there's a big news event. If they knew you were here they'd be like and today Carson was on a treadmill. And he was interviewed by Jennifer Hut. That's right it's me, call me Jenny. It's Jenny. She's not from the block but she's on a treadmill right now. And that's Carson. It would be like that. But it would be better. [MUSIC]