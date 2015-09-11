Carrie Underwood on the Time Her Dogs Locked Her Baby in the Car

Back in July, Carrie Underwood tweeted about her pet dogs locking baby Isaiah inside her car, and on Thursday she shared the whole story to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

“We were at the airport and, like you do, you gotta get your luggage,” she explained. “So we get out of the car, shut the door, the car was running, the radio was on, air conditioning going. We were just going to get our luggage out of the back and the second we shut the doors the dog jumped up on the little control panel arm thingy and the doors locked!”

Underwood spent the next 30 minutes trying to coax her pets to repeat the performance and hop back on the trigger to unlock the door—but to no avail. “I was convinced they can do it again,” she said. In the end, her brother-in-law had to come and break the window open. “It was my mother- and father-in-law’s car,” she said, guiltily.

“It doesn’t matter, there’s a baby in there!” Fallon exclaimed.

“He was fine,” Underwood reassured him. “He was like, laughing in the backseat. Nobody was in peril or anything.” Click the video about to hear her tell the whole story.

