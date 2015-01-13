Carrie Underwood Stars in Almay's New Simply American Campaign

Seriously, could Carrie Underwood get any more gorgeous? For Almay’s new Simply American ad campaign video (above), which celebrates the brand's American heritage, the star works the camera in a fresh-faced makeup look as her single "All-American Girl" appropriately plays in the background.

"When I'm on stage, I see gorgeous girls of all ages who embody that all-American spirit, so I thought it was so cool that 'All-American Girl' is featured, because that's what we are," Underwood says. "Everybody has something about them that is absolutely gorgeous, but sometimes it's nice to have a little help to bring that all out."

RELATED: Carrie Underwood on Doing Her Own Tour Hair and Makeup

True to the song's title, Underwood is the total girl next door with her toned-down shadow and sheer pink lip, which are in line with the low-key effect she rocks in real life as opposed to her more dramatic stage makeup. "I keep things easy---it really doesn't have to be complicated," she previously told InStyle. "In real life, I prefer to keep things simple. There's definitely a difference between Carrie Underwood and Carrie at home, and sometimes when I come off the road, I'm like 'Whoa, girl, easy on the eyeliner,' because I get so used to seeing myself wearing more on stage."

Check out the campaign in full by clicking the play button above!

PHOTOS: See Carrie Underwood’s Transformation