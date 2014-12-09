Carrie Underwood Sings for Her Son During Pregnancy: "I Have to Make It Good, Because He's Listening"

Grammy-winning country superstar Carrie Underwood has sung for millions around the world, but there's one person the expectant mother still has to impress with her powerhouse vocals: her son. The mom-to-be stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday where she told host (and proud new papa himself) Jimmy Fallon, "I feel like I have to sing good all the time. Like, if I'm just in my car driving, I have to make it good because he's listening."

Underwood—who looked absolutely radiant in a shimmering ensemble during her Tonight Show appearance—also chatted about her husband Mike Fisher’s singing skills. Or, more accurately, the lack thereof. "It's always surprising, he doesn't actually know the actual, real lyrics to any song," she said with a laugh. The one exception for the hockey player? The classic Tag Team rap song, "Whoomp! (There It Is)." It's pretty safe to say that is going to be one very musically-inclined baby!

Watch the entire chat, including Underwood discussing her family's reaction to her pregnancy news in the video at top.

