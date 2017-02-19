Never Have I Ever: Carrie Underwood Admits to Putting Makeup on Her Husband and More Beauty Confessions

Victoria Moorhouse
Feb 19, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Carrie Underwood should just go ahead and start calling herself a makeup artist because she's starting to have a lot of experience to list on her resume. Not only is she often her own glam squad for performances, but she's admitted to applying makeup on her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher. But to be fair, he kind of asked for her assistance before she went layering on the concealer. 

"I have actually put makeup on my husband," she told InStyle while playing our beauty edition of Never Have I Ever. "He plays hockey, so sometimes he gets bruises or cuts on his face and stuff like that. And if we have a red carpet, I'll be like, 'Can I take care of that?".

But that's not nearly the only juicy confession Underwood spilled during her segment. Apparently she's had some bad experiences cutting her own hair (like all of us) and has even attempted to go incognito in a wig (not quite like all of us).

Hit the play button to learn all of Underwood's beauty secrets in full detail.

[MUSIC]. I have tried to go incognito in a wig before. It was right before Christmas, the busiest time. I just need to get. Into the mall and buy some Christmas presents. [MUSIC] I'm my own glam squad before shows. Makeup on stage is a little bit different than doing a red carpet or something like that. The lights are so harsh you can kinda just get away with wearing a lot and I like that. So, I'm good at putting a lot of makeup on my face. I have cut my own bangs. I cut my own hair semi-regularly. It's like you cut a little over here, then it's like ooh, now I gotta do this side, ooh too much, now I gotta do this side. It's this never ending cycle of badness. [MUSIC] He's not gonna like this one. I have actually put makeup on my husband. He's gonna kill me. He plays hockey, so So sometimes he gets bruises or cuts on his face and stuff like that. And if we had a red carpet, I'll be like, can I just come and take care of that? So I've actually put makeup on him.

