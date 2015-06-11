Carrie Underwood Dominated The CMT Awards In Every Way

Carrie Underwood absolutely killed it in every way possible at the 2015 CMT Awards Wednesday night.

Show Transcript

Great to see you, Carrie Underwood. Thank you! Have a great performance tonight. Thank you. We're glad you're back! Me too! I'm glad to be here. Carrie Underwood killed it in every possible way at the CMT awards Wednesday night, her first television appearance since her son Isiah was born. No, really, it was kind of unfair. From the second she stepped on the red carpet rocking that amazing post baby bod, the Country darling was all anyone could talk about. People called her radiant, US Weekly dubbed her ensemble white hot, E claimed the singer was hotter than ever. [MUSIC] You get the picture, but of course Kerry's slamming physique wasn't the only thing getting attention at the show. The new mama won all three of the awards she was nominated for, including the coveted video of the year honor. She now has 13 CMT Buckles, the most of any artist. And Carrie didn't forget to thank her adorable little family for her success. Thank you, this is my first award show since little Isaiah has been in the world. So, I should definitely, I'm sure he's napping on the bus right now, but I should definitely say that he has already inspired me so much as well as my husband. Mike, for. [APPLAUSE] Thank you, guys. Okay, is anyone having flashbacks to that adorable Instagram photo she shared of Isaiah taking a snooze with his daddy during rehearsal? Adorbs. And, of course, Carrie had to cap off her incredible night with a performance of her hit song "Little Toy Guns". [MUSIC] We think we speak for everyone when we say, we are so glad you're back Carrie.

Great to see you, Carrie Underwood. Thank you! Have a great performance tonight. Thank you. We're glad you're back! Me too! I'm glad to be here. Carrie Underwood killed it in every possible way at the CMT awards Wednesday night, her first television appearance since her son Isiah was born. No, really, it was kind of unfair. From the second she stepped on the red carpet rocking that amazing post baby bod, the Country darling was all anyone could talk about. People called her radiant, US Weekly dubbed her ensemble white hot, E claimed the singer was hotter than ever. [MUSIC] You get the picture, but of course Kerry's slamming physique wasn't the only thing getting attention at the show. The new mama won all three of the awards she was nominated for, including the coveted video of the year honor. She now has 13 CMT Buckles, the most of any artist. And Carrie didn't forget to thank her adorable little family for her success. Thank you, this is my first award show since little Isaiah has been in the world. So, I should definitely, I'm sure he's napping on the bus right now, but I should definitely say that he has already inspired me so much as well as my husband. Mike, for. [APPLAUSE] Thank you, guys. Okay, is anyone having flashbacks to that adorable Instagram photo she shared of Isaiah taking a snooze with his daddy during rehearsal? Adorbs. And, of course, Carrie had to cap off her incredible night with a performance of her hit song "Little Toy Guns". [MUSIC] We think we speak for everyone when we say, we are so glad you're back Carrie.