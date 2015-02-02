Carrie Underwood, Ariana Grande, One Direction Sing A Capella "We Are the Champions" on Fallon

On Super Bowl Sunday, it's go big or go home, right? Well, that's exactly what Jimmy Fallon and The Roots did. During their post–Super Bowl episode of The Tonight Show, they featured an all-star a cappella rendition of Queen's classic anthem "We Are the Champions" and good some of the biggest, best voices in the music business to participate. (And for that song, you definitely need them.)

Carrie Underwood, Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, Blake Shelton, Usher, Meghan Trainor, One Direction, and Christina Aguilera joined Fallon and his famous house band for the clip, which is bound to put a smile on your face and give you goosebumps. Even if you've heard the song a million times before, you've never heard it quite like this.

Watch the A-list a cappella rendition of "We Are the Champions" on The Tonight Show by clicking on the video above.

