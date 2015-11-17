CAROL - Official U.S. Trailer - The Weinstein Company

Show Transcript

Dearest, there are no accidents, and no explanation I offer will satisfy you. I like the hat. You seek resolutions [MUSIC] Because you're young. But you will understand this one day. How many times have you been in love? You're always the most beautiful woman in the room. Therese Belivet. Carol. [MUSIC] Tell me you know what you're doing. I never did. [MUSIC] And then it changed. She's still my wife. Over. I can't help you with that. [MUSIC] It shouldn't be like this. I know. [MUSIC] If he can't have me, I can't see my daughter. [MUSIC] Everything comes full circle. [MUSIC] We gave each other the The most breathtaking of gifts. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

