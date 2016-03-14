Carly Rae Jepsen and Bob Saget Performed the Fuller House Theme Song Together

Carly Rae Jepsen is riding the Fuller House train a bit longer. The Emotion singer was tapped to perform the revamped theme song for Netflix’s Full House reboot, and though it debuted to some mixed reactions, she performed the tune on Friday in Milwaukee with a little help from Fuller House dad Bob Saget.

“That may have been the best moment of my entire life” Jepsen told the crowd after they sang “Everywhere You Look” together, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. “I don’t know, I feel like we should just quit, go home after that.”

Saget, who reprised his role as Danny Tanner in Fuller House, was also in town that night for his own comedy tour, and joined Jepsen for her show at Turner Hall Ballroom. Jepsen’s Emotion tour continues through May.

