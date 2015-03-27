Carey Mulligan Fondly Recalls Her First Trip to N.Y.C., Which Included a Broadway Show and Dinner at Hooters

Carey Mulligan is currently starring on Broadway in the play Skylight, but it's hardly the first time the actress has had a memorable experience on the Great White Way. The Oscar-nominated star stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday where she chatted with host Jimmy Fallon about her fateful and transformative trips to New York City as a youngster.

RELATED: Happy 29th Birthday, Carey Mulligan!

Mulligan, who was a guest alongside Alan Cumming on Thursday, recalled seeing the actor in Cabaret on Broadway when she was just 14 years old. "That was the night where I walked away and was like, 'Oh, I'm going to be an actor',"she recalled. The actress recently went to see the show again with her mother who realized, "Wow, this is so inappropriate when you're 14. I can't believe I took you to this!"

But that wasn't the first time the Mulligan family had an accidentally inappropriate N.Y.C. adventure. During their first visit to the Big Apple when she was just 11-years-old—after the thrilling experience of seeing Les Misérables on Broadway—the young Brit inadvertently picked Hooters to have dinner. As she explained, "I didn't know what it was and I was like, 'Hooters, that looks fun! Owls!'" (And just in case that wasn't hilarious and charming enough, Fallon then surprised her with some Hooters swag, much to her delight.)

Watch Carey Mulligan recall her experiences on Broadway during her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by clicking on the video above.

PHOTOS: See Carey Mulligan's Transformation from Indie Star to Style Icon