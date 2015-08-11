Can Kevin Bacon Pick a Former Co-Star Out of a Lineup?

Everyone knows the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon methodology, and because Bacon has appeared in so many films, it’s sometimes hard for him to keep up with all of his co-stars. “This is kind of embarrassing,” he told James Corden on The Late Late Show Monday, “But if I’m about to go to work with someone, I’ll check their name on the call sheet. And then you can go to Google and put in their name plus ‘Bacon number,’ and that will tell you how many degrees of separation there are. It will tell you if I’ve worked with them. That way, when I walk into the makeup trailer I can say ‘Hey good to see you again!’ as opposed to, ‘Nice to meet you.”

There were no computers in sight though when it came time to play a little game Corden cooked up for Bacon called “Who’s Your Co-Star.” The host hunted down a bit player—the jury foreman—from the 1992 film A Few Good Men and hid him in a police-style lineup of four other guys for Bacon to pick out.

“Of course I’m trying to think if there’s some kind of trick,” Bacon mused as he stared the men down. “If it’s a trick answer, maybe it’s number five because, you know, over time … his hair could have grown that long” (he was referring to an option Corden had dubbed “Santa Claus").

In the end, Corden made each man step forward and repeat the single line from the movie. Click the video above to see if Bacon guessed right!