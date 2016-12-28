Can Gwyneth Paltrow Make Me a Better Person?

What does it take to be Gwyneth Paltrow? In honor of the actress' February cover, InStyle's editor-in-chief Laura Brown attempts to find out.

Watch the videos to see Brown attempt to become a better person by making a green juice from Paltrow's book and doing a few yoga poses. ("Yoga! I've heard of it!" Brown said.) Turns out, being Gwyn ain't as easy as it looks.