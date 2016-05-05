Watch Cameron Diaz Epically Fail at the Whip and Nae Nae on Ellen

Cameron Diaz can do a lot of things: Headline a blockbuster hit, write a best-selling book, and enjoy a successful marriage to husband Benji Madden. But one thing she cannot do: the whip and nae nae.

The actress and author appeared on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss The Longevity Book, and took questions from fans in a Facebook Live chat. “Can you whip and nae nae?” one fan inquired, to which Diaz responded that she could not. But when asked about her favorite song to jam to, the star started singing Silentó’s hit "Watch Me" and doing her own, interesting version of the dance.

“I don’t know how to do it, but I really just jam to it,” she said. “I’m nae nae–ing right now, right?” DeGeneres tried to help by demonstrating her best “whip,” but there was no saving Diaz from her awkward dance moves.

The actress also opened up about her marriage to Madden, saying that it was like a double-edged sword. “Someone asked me, ‘What’s your favorite thing about being married?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I just learn so much about myself.’ I didn’t know these things. It’s like, I would have never known them if I didn’t meet my husband. He helped me,” she said.

“And they’re like, ‘What’s the worst thing about being married?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I learned all these things about myself that I wish that I never learned about myself and I wouldn’t have known it if I didn’t get married.’”

Watch the full hilarious video above—Diaz starts getting her groove on around the 5:10 mark.