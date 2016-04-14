Cameron Diaz on the 5 Things That Keep Her Looking So Incredibly Good (and Her Newfound Relationship with French Fries)

A few years ago when Cameron Diaz turned 39, journalists consistently started asking her how she felt about turning 40. And the experience prompted the now 43-year-old actress to ask herself an important question: "Why should I be afraid, is there something that is going to happen?"

During a candid interview with InStyle, the actress explained. "At the age of 39 I was feeling great—I was very excited about turning 40," she said. "And I thought, I get it: They're saying, 'Aren't you afraid that the end of your career is about to happen because you're turning 40?' And I thought, that is just so crazy to me—that that's the way our society looks at aging."

This led to the actress's research into the process of aging, which folded into her newly released second book, The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time ($17; amazon.com).

In the video above, the established author—who spent 26 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list with 2013's The Body Book ($15; amazon.com)—shares her thoughts on aging, the one thing she has stopped doing on her 40s, and the five pillars that keep her feeling young and beautiful every day.

Watch the clip at top to see Diaz wax poetic about women embracing their age, instead of being frightened of it. Cam, we certainly love you for that.